Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Increases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2,523.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $110.52 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

