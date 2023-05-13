Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Invests $216,000 in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in MSA Safety by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $261,711.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $261,711.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $96,461.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,709.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

NYSE MSA opened at $143.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -843.94 and a beta of 0.94. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.75 and a fifty-two week high of $146.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.31. MSA Safety had a positive return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $398.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently -1,105.88%.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

