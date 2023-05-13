Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,932,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 597,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,669,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after acquiring an additional 45,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $201.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.01 and a fifty-two week high of $229.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.38.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $583,336.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,985,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,862,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $583,336.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,985,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,862,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total transaction of $11,613,227.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,883,023 shares in the company, valued at $626,625,049.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,290 shares of company stock valued at $21,547,805 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

