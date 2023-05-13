Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Takes Position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDS. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Precision Drilling by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $792,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Precision Drilling by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 151,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PDS opened at $46.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $632.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.39. Precision Drilling Co. has a one year low of $44.60 and a one year high of $87.36.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($1.71). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $376.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $115.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

