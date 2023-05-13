Trican Well Service Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

TSE:TCW opened at C$3.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$2.66 and a 1 year high of C$4.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.45. The company has a market cap of C$727.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$236.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$241.63 million. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post 0.5049669 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Trican Well Service

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCW. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Read More

