Trilogy Capital Inc. Invests $237,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $193.62 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.27. The company has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.