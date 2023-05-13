True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Update

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 861,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the April 15th total of 733,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,870.0 days.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TUERF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TUERF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC dropped their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

