Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the April 15th total of 119,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tsuruha Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TSUSF remained flat at $77.00 during trading on Friday. Tsuruha has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.92.

About Tsuruha

TSURUHA Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the management and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following business divisions: Drugstore, Dispensing, Nursing, Mail Order, and Group Support Business. The Drugstore Business division handles the operations of drugstore chains.

