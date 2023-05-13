Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Short Interest Down 22.2% in April

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the April 15th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of TKGBY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 53,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,364. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS engages in the provision of service to its corporate, commercial and retail customers, including deposit, loans, foreign trade transactions, investment products, cash management, leasing, factoring, insurance, credit cards and other banking products. It operates through the followings segments: Retail Bank; Corporate and Commercial Banking; and Investment Banking.

