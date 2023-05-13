TVA Group (OTCMKTS:TVAGF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TVA Group (OTCMKTS:TVAGF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
TVAGF stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. TVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50.
