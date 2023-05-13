Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,304,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,547 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.13% of Tyler Technologies worth $420,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TYL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.38.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $390.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 106.74 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $425.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total value of $2,274,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 49,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,876,124.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total value of $2,274,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 49,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,876,124.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total value of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,803 shares of company stock worth $11,467,625 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

