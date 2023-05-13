Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $12,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $48.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day moving average of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donnie King acquired 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,390 shares of company stock worth $846,258. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.