Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Barclays

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.11.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $92.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day moving average of $62.12.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,729.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,390 shares of company stock worth $846,258. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at $265,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 36.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.1% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 206,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,254,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

