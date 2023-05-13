UBS Group Lowers AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target to $27.00

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AES. StockNews.com cut AES from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut AES from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.30.

NYSE AES opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of -26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. AES has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AES will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is -80.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of AES by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of AES by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in AES by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in AES by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

