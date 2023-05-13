Ultra Achieves Market Cap of $69.05 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000767 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $69.05 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,837.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.50 or 0.00422924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00128690 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00024039 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00041076 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000429 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 335,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.20266356 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,123,137.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

