Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Stock Position Boosted by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,500 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 2.63% of Unifi worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Unifi by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,408,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Unifi by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 799,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Unifi by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 107,502 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Unifi by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 485,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 22,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Unifi by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFI stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unifi, Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55.

A number of research firms have commented on UFI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unifi in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CJS Securities raised shares of Unifi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Archibald Cox, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,708.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

