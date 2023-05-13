Uniswap 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $52.45 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $5.16 or 0.00019237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and $52.45 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.45 or 0.00299905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013014 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000872 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000653 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003787 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.99365032 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 674 active market(s) with $56,940,297.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

