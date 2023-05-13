Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Urban Logistics REIT Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of LON:SHED opened at GBX 133.80 ($1.69) on Tuesday. Urban Logistics REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 114.21 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 185.50 ($2.34). The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 133.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 137.84. The firm has a market cap of £631.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.53 and a beta of 0.74.
Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile
