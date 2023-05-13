Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Urban Logistics REIT Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON:SHED opened at GBX 133.80 ($1.69) on Tuesday. Urban Logistics REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 114.21 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 185.50 ($2.34). The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 133.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 137.84. The firm has a market cap of £631.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

