Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Short Interest Down 41.4% in April

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,300 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the April 15th total of 434,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,543.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ushio in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ushio Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UHOIF traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. Ushio has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $14.15.

Ushio Company Profile

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

