V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Williams Trading raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of V.F. stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.29. 4,094,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,678,673. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59. V.F. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. V.F.’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of V.F. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

