Vai (VAI) Reaches Market Cap of $56.02 Million

Vai (VAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Vai token can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00003620 BTC on exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $56.02 million and approximately $11,234.77 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vai has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The official website for Vai is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

