Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,423,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,291,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,620 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,838,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,324,000 after purchasing an additional 135,486 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,293,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,031,455,000 after purchasing an additional 326,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $44.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

