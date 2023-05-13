Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $45.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.89. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $54.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

