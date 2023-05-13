Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,754 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VBR stock opened at $152.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.