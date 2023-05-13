Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 22,464 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,464 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after buying an additional 48,318 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,118,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,239,000 after purchasing an additional 301,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 90,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

NYSE LEG opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Stories

