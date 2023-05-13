Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Update

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 597,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the April 15th total of 414,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,990.0 days.
Valmet Oyj Price Performance
Valmet Oyj stock remained flat at $34.51 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. Valmet Oyj has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $35.00.
Valmet Oyj Company Profile
