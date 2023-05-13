Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Update

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 597,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the April 15th total of 414,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,990.0 days.

Valmet Oyj Price Performance

Valmet Oyj stock remained flat at $34.51 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. Valmet Oyj has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Valmet Oyj Company Profile

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

