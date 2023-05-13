Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Windham Capital Management LLC

Windham Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Windham Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,003,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,313,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $109.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $117.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

