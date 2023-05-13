Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Down 41.3% in April

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 351,200 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the April 15th total of 598,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

VYMI stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $66.47.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

