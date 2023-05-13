Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Down 41.3% in April

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 351,200 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the April 15th total of 598,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
VYMI stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $66.47.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Company Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
