Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Reduced by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $183.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

