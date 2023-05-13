Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) Trading Up 0.3%

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$75.22 and last traded at C$75.22. Approximately 34,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 59,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$75.00.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$74.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$73.25.

