Varta (ETR:VAR1) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Varta AG (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €20.55 ($22.58) and last traded at €20.28 ($22.29). Approximately 107,879 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €20.22 ($22.22).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VAR1 has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($31.87) price objective on Varta in a report on Friday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €18.50 ($20.33) price objective on Varta in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Varta alerts:

Varta Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $819.72 million, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €24.88 and a 200 day moving average of €26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.95, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.