Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 91.4% from the April 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VASO stock remained flat at $0.24 during midday trading on Friday. 9,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,478. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22. Vaso has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.29.

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

