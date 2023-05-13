Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 91.4% from the April 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Vaso Price Performance
VASO stock remained flat at $0.24 during midday trading on Friday. 9,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,478. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22. Vaso has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.29.
Vaso Company Profile
