Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.80.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,090,505 shares of company stock worth $402,759,077. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $434.43 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.11 and a 1 year high of $445.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.39 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

