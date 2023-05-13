Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $455.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $450.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.65. The stock has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a PE ratio of 232.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $521.58.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $478.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.47.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total transaction of $1,030,365.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,409.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total value of $1,030,365.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,409.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $8,621,942. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

