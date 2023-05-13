Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,458 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $157.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.26. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $223.30.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

