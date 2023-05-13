Venture Visionary Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.2 %

IRM stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.59. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 88.48%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,121.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.