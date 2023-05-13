Venture Visionary Partners LLC Lowers Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,157 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.11.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $99.43 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.