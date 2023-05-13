Verge (XVG) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $30.92 million and $609,911.35 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,821.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.55 or 0.00300325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013065 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.82 or 0.00569751 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00067827 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.52 or 0.00423237 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003724 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,320,400 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

