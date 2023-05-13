Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Shares Up 4.2%

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36. 98,892 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 393% from the average session volume of 20,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNRAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vicinity Centres from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vicinity Centres from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28.

Vicinity Centres operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, operation, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the following business segments: Property Investment and Strategic Partnerships. The Property Investment segment comprises of net property income derived from investment in retail property.

