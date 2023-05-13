Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 43,189 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,595,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $393,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,420,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,114,000 after buying an additional 347,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after buying an additional 1,610,795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,991,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,970,000 after buying an additional 69,565 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,001,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at about $107,546,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

NNN stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.91.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. The company had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

