Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,345,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 210,192 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.58% of Owens Corning worth $291,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 806.9% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,102,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after purchasing an additional 981,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,695,000 after acquiring an additional 803,551 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 139.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,149,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after buying an additional 668,768 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $47,560,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 95.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 511,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,811,000 after buying an additional 249,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $105.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.91 and a 200 day moving average of $93.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,290,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.23.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Articles

