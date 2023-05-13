Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,345,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 210,192 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.58% of Owens Corning worth $291,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 806.9% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,102,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after purchasing an additional 981,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,695,000 after acquiring an additional 803,551 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 139.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,149,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after buying an additional 668,768 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $47,560,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 95.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 511,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,811,000 after buying an additional 249,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $105.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.91 and a 200 day moving average of $93.90.
In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,290,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.
OC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.23.
Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.
