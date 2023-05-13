Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 686,135 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,895,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686,135 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.75% of Alliant Energy worth $380,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 918,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,723,000 after buying an additional 545,855 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,521,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LNT opened at $55.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

