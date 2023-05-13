Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,318,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 483,652 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.21% of Franco-Nevada worth $316,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $156.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

