Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,814 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,417,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,814 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $249,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $161.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

