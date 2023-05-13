Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,321,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162,921 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.25% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $269,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.8 %

RS stock opened at $241.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.83. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $160.29 and a 52 week high of $264.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,923.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,708. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Stories

