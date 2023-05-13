Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 852,000 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the April 15th total of 527,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,520.0 days.
Vimian Group AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of VIMGF stock remained flat at C$3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.00. Vimian Group AB has a 1 year low of C$2.60 and a 1 year high of C$3.85.
About Vimian Group AB (publ)
