Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 852,000 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the April 15th total of 527,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,520.0 days.

Vimian Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of VIMGF stock remained flat at C$3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.00. Vimian Group AB has a 1 year low of C$2.60 and a 1 year high of C$3.85.

About Vimian Group AB (publ)

Vimian Group AB (publ) engages in the animal health business worldwide. It operates through Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Diagnostics, and Veterinary Services segments. The company offers proprietary diagnostics, prescription, and non-prescription treatments for preventive care and treatment of chronic conditions for companion animals under the Nextmune brand name; and molecular and immunodiagnostic solutions that are used by laboratories for veterinary specific applications with a focus on livestock and companion animal health markets under the Indical Bioscience brand name.

