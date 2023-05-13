Wanchain Price Reaches $0.21 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $40.78 million and $454,972.17 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00055682 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00040485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019085 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,536,413 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

