Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Short Interest Update

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY remained flat at $2.36 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 1.02.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.0159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on a comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.
