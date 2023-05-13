Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Short Interest Update

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY remained flat at $2.36 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.0159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Several research firms have issued reports on WRTBY. Danske upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to €11.50 ($12.64) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on a comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

