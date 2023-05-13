WeBuy (WE) 1-Day Volume Hits $866,966.62

WeBuy (WE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One WeBuy token can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WeBuy has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. WeBuy has a total market capitalization of $23.87 million and approximately $866,966.62 worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WeBuy Profile

WeBuy’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@werentnft. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

