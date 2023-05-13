Wells Fargo & Company Increases Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $275.00

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWAV. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $240.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $266.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $296.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.80 and its 200-day moving average is $227.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25. Shockwave Medical has a 52 week low of $147.12 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 61.57% and a net margin of 43.18%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $5,635,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $5,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,949.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total value of $69,625.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at $899,802.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,930 shares of company stock worth $12,615,072 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the third quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

